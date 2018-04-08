Cae Inc (CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “reduce” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of CAE traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.98. 375,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,894. CAE has a one year low of C$19.57 and a one year high of C$24.07.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$704.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$734.97 million. CAE had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Mark Hounsell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$40,205.00. Also, insider Gennaro Colabatistto bought 11,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$204,091.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,377 shares of company stock valued at $55,973.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cae Inc (CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cae-inc-cae-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About CAE

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.