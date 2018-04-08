JPMorgan Chase Lowers Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target to $19.00

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSTE. Chardan Capital upgraded Caesarstone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Caesarstone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $20.25 on Friday. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $695.57, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Caesarstone’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Caesarstone by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 249,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Caesarstone by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 229,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Caesarstone by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 209,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

