Cairn Energy (CNE) Earns Buy Rating from UBS

UBS reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. UBS currently has a GBX 260 ($3.65) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 280 ($3.93) to GBX 290 ($4.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.37) to GBX 230 ($3.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 241 ($3.38) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cairn Energy to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($4.21) in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 259.08 ($3.64).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 214.60 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.33).

In other news, insider James Smith sold 209,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £440,157.90 ($617,852.19).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

