BidaskClub Lowers Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Hold

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 225,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,886. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $97.83. The company has a market cap of $1,649.08, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.89 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $692,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Calavo Growers by 268.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $374,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Calavo Growers by 78.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Calavo Growers by 47.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Calavo Growers by 64.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/calavo-growers-cvgw-stock-rating-lowered-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.