Caldwell Partners International Inc (CWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

CWL stock opened at C$1.04 on Friday. Caldwell Partners International has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$1.19.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of C$15.05 million during the quarter.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides board services, including recruiting directors for public corporations, private companies, and not-for-profit organizations; and advisory and management assessment services in the areas of leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executive services.

