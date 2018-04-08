Calgon Carbon Co. (CCC) Receives $19.17 Average PT from Analysts

Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calgon Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Calgon Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

CCC stock remained flat at $$21.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,090.00, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.57. Calgon Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Calgon Carbon had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.40%. equities analysts expect that Calgon Carbon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Calgon Carbon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Calgon Carbon in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Calgon Carbon in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Calgon Carbon in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calgon Carbon by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Calgon Carbon in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

