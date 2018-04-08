California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Callaway Golf (ELY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 236,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 89.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 44.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 77,421 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian P. Lynch sold 25,911 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $384,519.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oliver G. Brewer III sold 25,721 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $437,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,409 shares of company stock worth $3,783,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,593.60, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.59 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

