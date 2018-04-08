United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46,577 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of United Technologies worth $255,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,693,250,000 after buying an additional 848,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,095,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,384,561,000 after buying an additional 133,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,514,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,779,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,082,000 after purchasing an additional 304,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,467,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,658,000 after purchasing an additional 274,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $122.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,580.13, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

