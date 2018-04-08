California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in WWE (WWE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WWE (NYSE:WWE) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of WWE worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WWE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of WWE by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 599,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WWE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WWE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WWE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,000 shares of WWE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $50,417.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,019.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup downgraded WWE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo upgraded WWE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on WWE to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim set a $40.00 target price on WWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WWE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. WWE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,859.14, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. WWE has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

WWE (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. WWE had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 4.07%. WWE’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that WWE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. WWE’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

