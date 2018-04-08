California Resources Corp (CRC) Receives $22.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

CRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other California Resources news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 35,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,601.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,082,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $19,440,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,471,000. Restructuring Capital Associates LP lifted its holdings in California Resources by 39.5% in the third quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP now owns 1,730,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after acquiring an additional 490,408 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in California Resources by 137.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 296,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 1,490,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,640. California Resources has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that California Resources will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

