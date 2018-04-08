Aqua America Inc (WTR) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Aqua America worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTR. UBS began coverage on Aqua America in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo cut Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

NYSE:WTR opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,038.18, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.26 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

