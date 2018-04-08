California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,158 Shares of Keane Group (FRAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Keane Group worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRAC. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 243.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 114,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 81,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 152.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 211,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRAC opened at $14.97 on Friday. Keane Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,734.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.39.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Keane Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $501.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.18 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Keane Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 1,998,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $36,468,281.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,917,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,247,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmer Dale Reed sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $110,292.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,308 shares in the company, valued at $386,254.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,326,956 shares of company stock worth $279,700,566.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $22.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

