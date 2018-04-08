California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc – Class C (LBTYK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global plc – Class C were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc – Class C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,810,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,858,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 16,106,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,045,000 after buying an additional 1,246,918 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after buying an additional 1,012,350 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,627,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after buying an additional 178,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 3,461,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Liberty Global plc – Class C has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class C had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.

Liberty Global plc – Class C announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Liberty Global plc – Class C

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses internationally. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, set-top boxes, and pay-per-view programming.

