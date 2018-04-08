California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Position in Evolent Health (EVH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after buying an additional 352,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after buying an additional 2,874,211 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,675,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 516,965 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 499,247 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 125,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 3,040,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $41,648,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $15.00 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,161.56, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

