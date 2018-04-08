California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6,938.13, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.30.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

