California State Teachers Retirement System Has $780,000 Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $431,405.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,299,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,873.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $72.36 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,181.67, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

