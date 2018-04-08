California State Teachers Retirement System Has $969,000 Stake in Epizyme (EPZM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Epizyme worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 12.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Epizyme by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew Ros sold 72,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $1,201,750.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,038.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPZM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1,135.35, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

