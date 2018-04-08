Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) a $20.00 Price Target

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given a $20.00 price target by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,423.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.19. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 5.02%. equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 575,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 284,393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 534.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 103,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 948.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 850,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 768,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 264.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

