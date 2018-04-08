Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,776,174,000 after acquiring an additional 906,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,363,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in McDonald's by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,413,646,000 after acquiring an additional 606,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald's by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,846,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McDonald's by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,812,747,000 after acquiring an additional 360,212 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald's news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $161.25 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.52 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $130,257.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $184.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $191.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

