Calyxt’s (NASDAQ:CLXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Calyxt’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

“CLXT’s 1st product launch, HOSO, is tracking better than expected & its high- fiber wheat product (significantly more profitable than HOSO) just received non-regulated status. In addition, recent developments around gene-editing on the global regulatory front have been positive and point to a potentially larger TAM. We continue to believe the market is underestimating the value of CLXT’s R&D pipeline and, as such, we reiterate our Buy rating & $27 PT. We remain encouraged by commentary on the HOSO commercialization progress. Mgmt’s HOSO commercialization plan continues to track in line with or better than our previous expectations. We were previously assuming ~50 contracted farmers in 2018, however the company has already contracted with “over 60” farmers thus far, representing ~$11.5K acres of CLXT’s HO soybeans (we were assuming $10K acres in 2018). In addition, farmer retention rates have been very strong (>90%) & repeat growers, on average, are planting >2x their previous acres of CLXT’s HO variety, which bodes well for a successful commercialization. The company remains engaged with about a dozen small to large food company customers on HOSO.”,” Jefferies Group’s analyst wrote.

CLXT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Calyxt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $34.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calyxt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.05.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.56 and a PE ratio of -13.21. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.52.

In other news, Director Alain Godard sold 19,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $389,561.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,325 shares in the company, valued at $890,636.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan W.J. Corkal sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $406,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,928.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Calyxt by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

