Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $886,000 Stake in PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech (PIE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech (NASDAQ:PIE) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,518 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.

PIE stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

PowerShares DWA Emerg Markts Tech Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

