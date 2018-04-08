Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $973,000 Position in Vanguard Admiral Funds (IVOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Admiral Funds (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Admiral Funds worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Admiral Funds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Admiral Funds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Admiral Funds by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Admiral Funds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Admiral Funds by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $132.93 on Friday. Vanguard Admiral Funds has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

