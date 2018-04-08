Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $97.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,884.04, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $78.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.99 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 156 properties containing 53,391 apartment homes across the United States.

