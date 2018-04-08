Campbell Soup (CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.51 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,332.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 3,012,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,145.54, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

