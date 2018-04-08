Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) & Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Camping World (NYSE: CWH) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Camping World has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Camping World pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Caribbean Cruises has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Royal Caribbean Cruises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Camping World and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 0 12 0 3.00 Royal Caribbean Cruises 1 3 9 0 2.62

Camping World currently has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.23%. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus price target of $137.85, suggesting a potential upside of 20.04%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camping World and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $4.29 billion 0.63 $28.36 million $2.29 13.51 Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.78 billion 2.80 $1.63 billion $7.53 15.25

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Camping World. Camping World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Caribbean Cruises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -0.42% 384.26% 6.57% Royal Caribbean Cruises 18.51% 16.22% 7.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Camping World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Camping World on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and service, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 140 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World and Good Sam brands in 36 states of the United States; 2 Overton's locations; 2 TheHouse.com locations; 2 Gander Outdoors locations; 2 W82 locations; and 5 Uncle Dan's locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Central and North America, and the less-traveled islands of the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 49 ships with itineraries ranging from 2 to 23 nights to approximately 540 destinations. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

