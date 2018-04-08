CampusCoin (CRYPTO:CMPCO) Market Cap Reaches $3.37 Million

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. CampusCoin has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $23,708.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CampusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, CampusCoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005779 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000293 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011700 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004237 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CampusCoin Profile

CampusCoin (CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 579,278,548 coins and its circulating supply is 379,278,548 coins. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CampusCoin is www.campuscoinproject.org. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0.

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CampusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

