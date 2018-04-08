Canadian National Railway (CNI) Receives $80.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,839. The firm has a market cap of $53,256.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 24.62%. equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3665 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canadian National Railway (CNI) Receives $80.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/canadian-national-railway-cni-receives-80-83-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.