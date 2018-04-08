Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$103.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$108.50.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,884. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$90.84 and a 12-month high of C$108.64.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 65.99% and a net margin of 79.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Scott Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$94.35 per share, with a total value of C$94,350.00. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$79.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,967.65.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

