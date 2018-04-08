Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa (NYSE:V) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.97.

Shares of V stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Visa has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $249,716.50, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

