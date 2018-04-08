Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,405.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $702,802.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $884.49 and a 12-month high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,755.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,494.78.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/canal-capital-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.