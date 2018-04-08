CannaCoin Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, CannaCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CannaCoin has a market cap of $238,902.00 and $344.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.05701590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.47 or 0.09347760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.01678710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.02463510 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00202006 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00598335 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00072030 BTC.

CannaCoin Profile

CannaCoin (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,701,532 coins. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannaCoin is www.cannacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling CannaCoin

CannaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase CannaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

