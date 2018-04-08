Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Canon worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Canon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 847,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAJ. ValuEngine raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $35.52 on Friday. Canon Inc has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $39,838.64, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.93%. equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company operates in three segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment manufactures, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions.

