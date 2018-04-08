Majesco Entertainment (NASDAQ:COOL) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Majesco Entertainment (NASDAQ:COOL) has been assigned a $70.00 price target by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 283.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Majesco Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of COOL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 154,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,229. Majesco Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

In other Majesco Entertainment news, major shareholder Barry C. Honig purchased 18,402 shares of Majesco Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $324,795.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry C. Honig purchased 15,400 shares of Majesco Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $271,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Majesco Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,057,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Majesco Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Majesco Entertainment by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Majesco Entertainment by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Majesco Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Majesco Entertainment Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

