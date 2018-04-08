Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Goldstein anticipates that the company will earn ($3.24) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

KPTI traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 500,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,979. The firm has a market cap of $645.49, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.61. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,422.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $42,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,625. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,544,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 47,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 753.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 271,208 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

