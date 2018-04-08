FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Isotechnika Pharma Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Isotechnika Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Isotechnika Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Isotechnika Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Isotechnika Pharma had a negative net margin of 16,855.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Isotechnika Pharma’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Isotechnika Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isotechnika Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Isotechnika Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Isotechnika Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

AUPH stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Isotechnika Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $437.07, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Isotechnika Pharma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isotechnika Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Isotechnika Pharma by 13,197.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Isotechnika Pharma by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Isotechnika Pharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Isotechnika Pharma Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc and 3SBio, Inc The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc in October 2013.

