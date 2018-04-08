Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capcom (CCOEY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.84 price target on shares of Capcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Capcom has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,249.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of -5.22.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

