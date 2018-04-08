BidaskClub Lowers Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to Sell

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 416,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,600. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $393.92, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.96.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,073,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,106,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $538,560. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,334 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 861,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

