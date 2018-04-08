Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,007.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $714,105.00, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $817.02 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $276,701.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total transaction of $12,500,884.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

