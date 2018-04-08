Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSII. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $33.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 306,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 132.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 469,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 267,988 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

