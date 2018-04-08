Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Care.com worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Care.com by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Care.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 212,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Care.com by 88.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 111,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Care.com by 10.8% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 168,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Care.com by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $28,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,019. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

CRCM opened at $15.92 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $485.27, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.02 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.13%. Care.com’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Care.com Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Care.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

