CareDx (CDNA) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CareDx to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareDx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $48.32 million -$55.46 million -11.08 CareDx Competitors $1.13 billion $77.59 million 202.61

CareDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CareDx. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of CareDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CareDx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -114.79% -349.65% -22.88% CareDx Competitors -110.24% -188.04% -38.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CareDx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 0 4 0 3.00 CareDx Competitors 107 449 528 17 2.41

CareDx presently has a consensus price target of $8.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 20.05%. Given CareDx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

CareDx has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx’s peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareDx peers beat CareDx on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. Its products under development for transplant monitoring include AlloSure, a development-stage transplant surveillance solution, which applies next generation sequencing to detect and quantitate genetic differences between donor-derived cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (dd-cfDNA) in the blood stream emanating from the donor heart. It offers the AlloMap Score Variability service, which provides complementary information to help personalize long-term care of heart transplant recipients.

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.