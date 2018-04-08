CareDx (CDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

CDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $7.97 on Friday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $231.73, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 349.65% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,931.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1,360.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

