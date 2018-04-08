CareDx (CDNA) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $8.71

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 488447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $246.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.37.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 349.65%. equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $118,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,931.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CareDx by 1,360.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

