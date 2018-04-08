Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

CABGY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,241. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/carlsberg-a-s-cabgy-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the brewing industry. It is primarily engaged in the production, marketing and sale of beer and soft drinks. The Company’s portfolio consists of a range of beer and cider brands, including Carlsberg, Kronenbourg, Baltika, Somersby, Holsten, Tuborg, Lav and Lvivske, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.