Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,384 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 13,287.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8,165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $260,126.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/carmichael-hill-associates-inc-invests-532000-in-walmart-inc-wmt-stock-updated-updated.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.