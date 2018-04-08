Carnival (CCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. Carnival also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of CCL opened at $64.51 on Friday. Carnival has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,993.58, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised Carnival from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo raised their target price on Carnival from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival from $78.10 to $79.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $299,937.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,978.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,993. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

