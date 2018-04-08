Carnival (CCL) vs. The Competition Critical Review

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) is one of 24 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Carnival to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 14.73% 11.97% 7.01% Carnival Competitors -0.68% 4.75% 1.80%

Risk and Volatility

Carnival has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carnival and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $17.51 billion $2.61 billion 16.89 Carnival Competitors $2.48 billion $295.03 million -0.46

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Carnival is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carnival pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 74.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carnival and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 6 14 0 2.70 Carnival Competitors 239 766 1134 37 2.45

Carnival currently has a consensus price target of $74.58, indicating a potential upside of 15.60%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Carnival’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carnival has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carnival beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn. The Company’s Cruise Support segment represents certain of its port and related facilities and other services that are provided for the benefit of its cruise brands and Fathom’s selling, general and administrative expenses. Its EAA segment includes AIDA Cruises (AIDA), Costa Cruises (Costa), Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom) and ship operations of Fathom. Its Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and three ships that the Company bareboat charter to unaffiliated entities.

