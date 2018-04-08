Casa Systems (CASA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASA. William Blair began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.34. 631,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,565. The company has a market cap of $2,393.56 and a P/E ratio of 37.14. Casa Systems has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,834,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,491,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

