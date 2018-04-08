Cascadian Therapeutics (CASC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

Headlines about Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cascadian Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.360844985997 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CASC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Cascadian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on Cascadian Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cascadian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cascadian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cascadian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Cascadian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Oncothyreon Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor.

