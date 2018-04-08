Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (CASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CASC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASC shares. Raymond James Financial cut Cascadian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cascadian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Cascadian Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Cascadian Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cascadian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cascadian Therapeutics by 415.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 308,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cascadian Therapeutics by 203.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cascadian Therapeutics by 1,113.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 377,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cascadian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cascadian Therapeutics by 6,622.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cascadian-therapeutics-inc-casc-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Cascadian Therapeutics

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Oncothyreon Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor.

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.